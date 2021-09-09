Analysts Expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.36). Quanterix posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 528.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.57 and a beta of 1.53. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $92.57.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $96,302.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $196,225.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,681. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in Quanterix by 7.8% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 1.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Quanterix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quanterix by 36.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

