Analysts Expect Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) will report sales of $280,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year sales of $500,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $900,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $850,000.00, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $2.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synlogic.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Synlogic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synlogic by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Synlogic by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $168.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.94. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synlogic (SYBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.