Analysts Expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.48. TripAdvisor posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 241.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRIP. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.65.

TRIP stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average is $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.38. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,355 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $68,820,000 after purchasing an additional 739,082 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,871 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 154,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 134,037.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,462 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

