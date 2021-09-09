Analysts Expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.02). Turning Point Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 195.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($4.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($6.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($4.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

TPTX traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $77.33. 402,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,669. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $141.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.11. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.