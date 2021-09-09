Analysts Expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.24 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.02). Turning Point Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 195.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($4.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($6.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($4.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

TPTX traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $77.33. 402,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,669. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $141.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.11. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.