Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for The Cooper Companies (COO)

The Cooper Companies (NYSE: COO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/3/2021 – The Cooper Companies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $444.00 to $476.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – The Cooper Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $405.00 to $475.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – The Cooper Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $400.00 to $453.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – The Cooper Companies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $423.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2021 – The Cooper Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – The Cooper Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $445.00 to $480.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – The Cooper Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $440.00 to $460.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – The Cooper Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $430.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $454.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.64. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $314.29 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get The Cooper Companies Inc alerts:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,687 shares of company stock worth $37,777,128. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,328,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after purchasing an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.