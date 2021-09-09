Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR: SAX) recently:

9/7/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/26/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €74.00 ($87.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/25/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

8/23/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/20/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €74.00 ($87.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/19/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

8/17/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/17/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/17/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €76.50 ($90.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/17/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/17/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/27/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

7/23/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/12/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SAX stock opened at €67.55 ($79.47) on Thursday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 52 week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €67.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €69.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.