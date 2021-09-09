Analyzing FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) & Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FibroGen and Omeros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen -134.66% -58.48% -28.61% Omeros -160.94% N/A -62.85%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FibroGen and Omeros, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen 0 9 1 0 2.10 Omeros 0 0 4 1 3.20

FibroGen currently has a consensus price target of $30.88, indicating a potential upside of 157.29%. Omeros has a consensus price target of $40.60, indicating a potential upside of 162.44%. Given Omeros’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Omeros is more favorable than FibroGen.

Volatility and Risk

FibroGen has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omeros has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FibroGen and Omeros’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen $176.32 million 6.30 -$189.29 million ($2.11) -5.69 Omeros $73.81 million 13.10 -$138.06 million ($1.84) -8.41

Omeros has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FibroGen. Omeros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FibroGen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.7% of FibroGen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Omeros shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of FibroGen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Omeros shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Omeros beats FibroGen on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer. The company was founded by Thomas B. Neff on September 29, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company was founded by Gregory A. Demopulos and Pamela Pierce Palmer on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

