Anchor Protocol (ANC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $12.43 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $324.86 million and approximately $12.43 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.89 or 0.00006198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014516 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000179 BTC.

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,278,848 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

