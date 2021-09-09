Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Angi by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $1,327,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Angi by 8.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,453,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,897,000 after buying an additional 850,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Angi by 115.8% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 356,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 191,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -127.13 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Angi will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

