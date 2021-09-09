ANON (ANON) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. ANON has a market cap of $49,653.95 and $13.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ANON has traded up 87.9% against the US dollar. One ANON coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00068150 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00061870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00132106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00169758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003037 BTC.

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

