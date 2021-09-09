ANON Reaches Market Cap of $53,495.11 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. ANON has a total market capitalization of $53,495.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ANON has traded up 181.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ANON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

