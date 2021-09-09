Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.52 Million

Brokerages forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce sales of $50.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.60 million and the lowest is $49.12 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $40.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $189.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.39 million to $192.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $233.65 million, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $244.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.96.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 249,427 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

