Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AM shares. Jonestrading lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137,389 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,265,000 after buying an additional 2,674,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,276,000 after buying an additional 2,515,406 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,151,000 after buying an additional 2,262,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 43.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,794,000 after buying an additional 1,800,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. The business had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.