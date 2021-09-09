Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.58.
Several research analysts have recently commented on AM shares. Jonestrading lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.
In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AM opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $10.69.
Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. The business had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.
Antero Midstream Company Profile
Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.