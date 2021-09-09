Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Trading 0.8% Higher

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25. 15,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 232,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$64.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.71. The company has a current ratio of 21.59, a quick ratio of 20.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

