Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,882 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.23% of AON worth $124,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,258,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in AON by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in AON by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 6.0% during the second quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 25,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period.

Get AON alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.06.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $293.82. 31,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,578. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $292.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.87 and a 200-day moving average of $247.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. AON’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.