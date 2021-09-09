APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655,350 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of APA worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter worth $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 57.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 3,220.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APA in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in APA by 316.4% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $19.04 on Thursday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

