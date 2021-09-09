Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 1,860.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 48,123 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 101.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 229,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 115,652 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 22.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIV opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 1.03. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

In other news, Director Terry Considine acquired 76,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $502,459.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

