ApeSwap Finance Price Down 25.9% Over Last Week (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for $3.41 or 0.00007246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $191.78 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00067693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00132522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.60 or 0.00194852 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,952.31 or 0.99877925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.92 or 0.07238756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.04 or 0.00853103 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 56,705,619 coins and its circulating supply is 56,299,799 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

