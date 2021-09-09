API3 Price Reaches $4.99 on Top Exchanges (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, API3 has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $69.11 million and approximately $16.45 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 coin can currently be bought for $4.99 or 0.00010752 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00061195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.62 or 0.00165067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044130 BTC.

About API3

API3 is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for API3 is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.