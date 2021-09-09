AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CTO Sells $974,000.00 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CTO Jonathan Walker sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $974,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.69. The stock had a trading volume of 113,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,394. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.68. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.07. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $186.59.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. Research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.
