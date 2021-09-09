AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CTO Sells $974,000.00 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CTO Jonathan Walker sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $974,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.69. The stock had a trading volume of 113,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,394. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.68. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.07. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. Research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AppFolio by 4.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 7.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 7.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

