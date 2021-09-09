Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,023 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 30,664 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.6% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $67,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its position in Apple by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 72,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033,491 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $141,248,000 after acquiring an additional 26,420 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 159,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,910,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.77.

Shares of AAPL opened at $155.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

