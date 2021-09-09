Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.77.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

