Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,498 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.9% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. H&H International Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,423 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $949,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037,609 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $155.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.77.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

