AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Up to $68.00

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.00, but opened at $69.89. AppLovin shares last traded at $70.25, with a volume of 3,400 shares.

APP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

Get AppLovin alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.27.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $855,874.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,049,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,598,695.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,257,529 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.