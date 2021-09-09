APYSwap (APYS) One Day Volume Tops $347,738.00

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. APYSwap has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $347,738.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00063739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00130917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00190389 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,438.92 or 1.00135625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.67 or 0.07145213 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.38 or 0.00820213 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

