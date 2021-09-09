ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) Stock Price Down 0.9%

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 2,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 73,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $164,000.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

