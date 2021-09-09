Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.78. 583,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Arconic has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 17.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 372,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 54,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arconic by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,273,000 after purchasing an additional 149,437 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter worth about $13,037,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter worth about $1,187,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.