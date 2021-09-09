Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 81,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,879,000 after purchasing an additional 156,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARNA opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average is $64.86. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ARNA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

In related news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

