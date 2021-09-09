Arepacoin (AREPA) Price Down 37% Over Last 7 Days

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $54,175.08 and $63.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,177,798 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

