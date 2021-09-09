Argan (NYSE:AGX) Shares Down 4.3%

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.81 and last traded at $46.85. Approximately 203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 76,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Argan had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.72%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Argan by 7.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Argan by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Argan by 4.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 66,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan Company Profile (NYSE:AGX)

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

