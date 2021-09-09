Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.68 and the highest is $2.88. Arista Networks reported earnings of $2.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.04 to $13.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Argus increased their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.54, for a total value of $154,098.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,745 shares of company stock worth $75,379,593 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $359.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.16. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $384.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.