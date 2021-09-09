Ark Price Tops $1.69 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00003589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $222.63 million and $13.24 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000964 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,812,608 coins and its circulating supply is 131,691,711 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

