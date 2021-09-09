Arqma Price Hits $0.0298 on Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $314,853.81 and $519.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,449.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.00 or 0.07392979 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $663.23 or 0.01427854 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $180.99 or 0.00389642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00127159 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.73 or 0.00567769 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.45 or 0.00565026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.47 or 0.00339018 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,623,845 coins and its circulating supply is 10,579,301 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

