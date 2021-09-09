Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.31 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will report sales of $79.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 939.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $174.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.10 million to $362.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $252.76 million, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $469.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARWR. restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In other news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARWR stock opened at $65.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

