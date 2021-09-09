Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $17,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $65.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 1.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. On average, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

