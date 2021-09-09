Arweave Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.26 Billion (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Arweave has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $2.26 billion and $360.63 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $67.54 or 0.00144680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00026506 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.