Aryacoin (AYA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $338,196.00

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $338,196.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004596 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009598 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.