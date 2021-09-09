Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.64

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.64 and last traded at $97.40, with a volume of 20610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.09.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.71.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $7,312,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,807,509 shares in the company, valued at $82,603,161.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $858,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,440,000 shares of company stock worth $80,937,600 and have sold 136,632 shares worth $9,280,818. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Garrison Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 575.8% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 47,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 40,093 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

