Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) versus Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Head to Head Contrast

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Glaukos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Asensus Surgical and Glaukos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asensus Surgical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Glaukos 2 6 0 0 1.75

Asensus Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.17%. Glaukos has a consensus price target of $57.38, suggesting a potential upside of 3.90%. Given Asensus Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than Glaukos.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Asensus Surgical and Glaukos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asensus Surgical $3.17 million 152.27 -$59.31 million ($0.63) -3.27 Glaukos $224.96 million 11.43 -$120.35 million ($1.15) -48.02

Asensus Surgical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Glaukos. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asensus Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Asensus Surgical and Glaukos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asensus Surgical -1,162.78% -35.38% -31.28% Glaukos -21.24% -3.13% -1.93%

Volatility and Risk

Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glaukos has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Asensus Surgical beats Glaukos on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery. The Senhance Surgical System features as the first machine vision system for use in robotic surgery, which is powered by the new Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) that enables augmented intelligence in surgery and brings the benefits of digital laparoscopy to patients around the world while staying true to the principles of value-based healthcare. The company was founded by William N. Starling on August 19, 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B. Bergheim, Morteza Gharib, and Richard Hill on July 14, 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

