ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $420.09

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $420.09 and last traded at $418.56, with a volume of 217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $410.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASMIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $329.68 price target on ASM International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.68.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.12 and a 200-day moving average of $320.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 1.35.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.81 million for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 23.93%.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

