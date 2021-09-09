ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.43

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.43 and last traded at $43.55, with a volume of 6488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.07.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 4,000.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,040.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 3.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average is $67.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

