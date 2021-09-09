Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASPN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.35.

Shares of ASPN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 123,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,192. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $46.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

