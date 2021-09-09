Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.01

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 1803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APNHY)

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Sterile Focused Brands, Anaesthetics Brands, and Thrombosis Brands. The company was founded by Michael Guy Attridge and Stephen Bradley Saad in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

