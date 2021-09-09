Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $264.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to announce sales of $264.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $262.40 million and the highest is $265.50 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $257.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 34.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,296,000 after buying an additional 2,744,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 28.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,732,000 after buying an additional 2,143,265 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,972,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,194,000 after acquiring an additional 138,776 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

