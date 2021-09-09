AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 67.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $176.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.16%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

