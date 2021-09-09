Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 166,729 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.14% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACBI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 634,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $626,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,120,000 after buying an additional 63,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 266,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACBI stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $479.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $29.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

