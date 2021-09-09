Atlas Protocol Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $276,769.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00065541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00132346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.78 or 0.00188177 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,932.85 or 1.00612881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.45 or 0.07343347 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.89 or 0.00825112 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars.

