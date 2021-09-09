Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 225.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 55.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.55. 10,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.18. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $104.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

