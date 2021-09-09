AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Increased by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.3% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 345,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $5,918,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.4% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.5% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 301,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,969,684. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

