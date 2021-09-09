Audius Tops One Day Trading Volume of $83.77 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Audius coin can currently be bought for $2.47 or 0.00005299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $83.77 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00061506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.46 or 0.00170733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00044715 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,049,358,974 coins and its circulating supply is 406,077,610 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official website for Audius is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius

